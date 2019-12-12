Play

Sims (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Sims has missed two consecutive contests due to a lingering ankle injury, but he now looks back to full health. Barring any setbacks, expect the fourth-year pro to play his usual rotational role in Tennessee's secondary during Sunday's tilt against the Texans.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories