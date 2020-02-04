Titans' LeShaun Sims: Sees field as reserve
Sims recorded 35 tackles and two passes defensed across 14 games with the Titans in 2019.
Sims saw a limited role, playing behind primary corners on the team, including Logan Ryan, Adoree Jackson and Malcolm Butler. However, he managed to top 30 tackles for the second time in his four-year career. Sims has reached the end of his rookie contract and will search for a new deal with the possibility of an increased role.
