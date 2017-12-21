Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said that Sims would miss Sunday's game against the Rams after suffering a hamstring injury during Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Sims underwent an MRI after suffering the injury, with the scans indicating that the cornerback was dealing with more than a day-to-day situation. In fact, Mularkey posited that Sims could be shut down for the season with the injury, but the Titans will likely see how he recuperates over the next few days before determining his fate. Sims, who has recorded 36 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception in 13 games this season, will likely be replaced Sunday by some combination of Brice McCain and Kalan Reed.