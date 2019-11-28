Play

Sims (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Sims was injured in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's win over the Jaguars. The Titans' secondary has other issues, too, as Adoree' Jackson (calf) and Josh Kalu (ankle) are also on the mend. Keep an eye out for their official designations Friday.

