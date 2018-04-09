Titans' LeShaun Sims: Works out with teammates in offseason
Sims (hamstring) worked out with teammates Logan Ryan and Kevin Byard earlier this offseason, Kayla Anderson of WKRN Nashville reports.
Ryan and Byard, the two leaders of the Titans secondary, reportedly put together a workout program led by former Middle Tennessee State strength coach Jason Spray. While these types of get-togethers are extremely common for players nowadays, it's significant that Sims participated given that he ended the 2017 season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. With no indication that Sims has suffered any sort of setback in his recovery, it's safe to say the third-year cornerback is at full health entering the start of the Titans' voluntary team workouts, which began Monday.
