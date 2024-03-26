Sneed and Tennessee agreed to terms Tuesday on a four-year, $76.4 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sneed's massive new contract reportedly includes a $20 million signing bonus and $55 million guaranteed, though the exact terms of his guarantees remain to be disclosed. It's an enormous commitment from Tennessee, but that the team envisions Sneed as a key building block for the foreseeable future is no surprise given that the Titans parted ways with a 2025 third-round selection and 2024 seventh-round pick to acquire him from the Chiefs. Sneed stands to operate as Tennessee's No. 1 cornerback for years to come, with the hope being that his ability to anchor the secondary will make things more manageable for the defense as a whole.