Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Expected to miss time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Interim head coach Mike McCoy told reporters Wednesday that Sneed (quadriceps) will miss time going forward, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
The veteran corner from Louisiana Tech sustained a quadriceps injury in the third quarter of the Week 7 loss to the Patriots, and it now appears the issue is serious enough for him to miss time. Sneed has appeared in all seven of Tennessee's games thus far, recording 26 total tackles and three passes defended. While he's likely sidelined, expect Marcus Harris to start opposite Jalyn Armour-Davis in the Titans' secondary.
