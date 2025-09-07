Sneed (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Sneed had a cleanup procedure on his left knee during the offseason, but he was able to practice in a limited capacity this past week and will play in Sunday's regular-season opener. The 2020 fourth-rounder signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract with the Titans in March of 2024 after being acquired by the Chiefs but played in just five regular-season games in his first year with Tennessee. It wouldn't be surprising to see Sneed operate on a snap count, which would give Darrell Baker more opportunities to see defensive snaps at outside corner opposite Jarvis Brownlee.