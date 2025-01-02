Sneed (quadriceps) was spotted in the Titans' locker room with a brace on his left leg Thursday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Paul relays that the leg brace has to do with Snead undergoing a bone marrow injection approximately six weeks ago. Snead has been sidelined since Week 6 against the Colts, and the 2020 fourth-round pick will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Texans. He'll finish his first year in Tennessee with 23 tackles (19 solo) across five regular-season games.