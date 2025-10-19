default-cbs-image
Sneed (quadriceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Sneed went to the locker room in the third quarter after sustaining a quad injury, and he'll be evaluated by trainers to determine whether he can return. Darrell Baker will likely take over at outside corner for as long as Sneed is out of the game.

