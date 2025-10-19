Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Leaves game with quad injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sneed (quadriceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Sneed went to the locker room in the third quarter after sustaining a quad injury, and he'll be evaluated by trainers to determine whether he can return. Darrell Baker will likely take over at outside corner for as long as Sneed is out of the game.
More News
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: No practice Wednesday•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Racks up 10 tackles Sunday•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Will play against Indianapolis•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Good to go vs. Denver•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Questionable for Week 1•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Limited to start week•