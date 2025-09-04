default-cbs-image
Sneed (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Sneed underwent a cleanup procedure on his left knee during the offseason, and the Titans are closely managing the sixth-year corner's injury. Even if he's limited in practice Thursday and Friday, Sneed is expected to be cleared to play in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Broncos.

