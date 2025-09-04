Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Limited to start week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sneed (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Sneed underwent a cleanup procedure on his left knee during the offseason, and the Titans are closely managing the sixth-year corner's injury. Even if he's limited in practice Thursday and Friday, Sneed is expected to be cleared to play in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Broncos.
More News
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Trending towards playing Week 1•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Placed on active/PUP•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Proclaims himself healthy•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Unavailable for minicamp•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Has brace on left leg•