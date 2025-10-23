default-cbs-image
Sneed (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Sneed will miss a minimum of four games after this move. The earliest he could return would be Nov. 30 against the Jaguars. Marcus Harris will likely start opposite Jalyn Armour-Davis in Sneed's absence.

