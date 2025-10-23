Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Moved to IR on Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sneed (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Sneed will miss a minimum of four games after this move. The earliest he could return would be Nov. 30 against the Jaguars. Marcus Harris will likely start opposite Jalyn Armour-Davis in Sneed's absence.
More News
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Expected to miss time•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Won't return vs. New England•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Leaves game with quad injury•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: No practice Wednesday•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Racks up 10 tackles Sunday•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Will play against Indianapolis•