Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: No practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sneed (quadricep) did not practice Wednesday.
Sneed recorded a season-high 10 tackles in Sunday's loss to the Raiders, but he may have gotten hurt in the game. His participation the rest of the week should provide a better idea if he's in any danger of missing Tennessee's Week 7 matchup against New England.
More News
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Racks up 10 tackles Sunday•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Will play against Indianapolis•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Good to go vs. Denver•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Questionable for Week 1•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Limited to start week•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Trending towards playing Week 1•