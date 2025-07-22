Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Placed on active/PUP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Titans placed Sneed (knee) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Sneed dealt with quadriceps issues most of last season and played in just five regular-season contests before his season was cut short in Week 6. He missed the remainder of the year and is now recovering from a clean-up procedure he had on his knee. Sneed's Tennessee career is off to an injury-riddled start.
More News
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Proclaims himself healthy•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Unavailable for minicamp•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Has brace on left leg•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Officially placed on IR•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Headed to injured reserve•