The Titans placed Sneed (knee) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Sneed dealt with quadriceps issues most of last season and played in just five regular-season contests before his season was cut short in Week 6. He missed the remainder of the year and is now recovering from a clean-up procedure he had on his knee. Sneed's Tennessee career is off to an injury-riddled start.