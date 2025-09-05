Sneed (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Sneed has been limited in practice this week, and while it sounds like he has a chance to play, coach Brian Callahan said Sneed will not be able to play an every-down role in the Denver altitude, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Sneed missed all but five regular-season games due to injuries last season, his first with Tennessee.