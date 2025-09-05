Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Questionable for Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sneed (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Sneed has been limited in practice this week, and while it sounds like he has a chance to play, coach Brian Callahan said Sneed will not be able to play an every-down role in the Denver altitude, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Sneed missed all but five regular-season games due to injuries last season, his first with Tennessee.
More News
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Limited to start week•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Trending towards playing Week 1•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Placed on active/PUP•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Proclaims himself healthy•
-
Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Unavailable for minicamp•