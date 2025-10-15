default-cbs-image
Sneed finished Sunday's Week 6 loss to the Raiders with 10 tackles (six solo).

Sneed's 10 stops Sunday easily marked a season high -- previously, his highwater mark was four tackles in Week 5 versus Arizona. The veteran cornerback has had a quiet start to the season with 24 tackles through six weeks, though he's also posted three defensed passes.

