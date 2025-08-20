Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Returns to practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sneed (quadriceps) passed his physical and returned to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Sneed started training camp on the active/PUP list due lingering quadriceps issues from last season. He was cleared to return Wednesday, and he'll likely participate in practices in a limited capacity to manage his quad injury. Sneed was limited to just five regular-season games for the Titans in 2024 and finished with 23 tackles (19 solo).
