Sneed (quadriceps) passed his physical and returned to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sneed started training camp on the active/PUP list due lingering quadriceps issues from last season. He was cleared to return Wednesday, and he'll likely participate in practices in a limited capacity to manage his quad injury. Sneed was limited to just five regular-season games for the Titans in 2024 and finished with 23 tackles (19 solo).