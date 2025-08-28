Head coach Brian Callahan said Thursday that Sneed (quadriceps) is "trending in the right direction" to play in Week 1 against the Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 7, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Sneed started training camp on the active/PUP list due to a lingering quadriceps injury from the 2024 season. He was cleared to return to practice at the tail end of training camp, and his practice participation next week will indicate his chances of playing in Tennessee's regular-season opener. Roger McCreary, Darrell Baker and the recently acquired Jalyn Armour-Davis would be the top candidates to start at outside corner opposite Jarvis Brownlee if Sneed is unable to play in Week 1.