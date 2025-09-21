Sneed (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Sneed was a full participant in Friday's practice after logging back-to-back DNPs to open the week. He saw a limited snap count Week 1 due to a lingering knee injury but played 56 defensive snaps against the Rams in Week 2. With Jarvis Brownlee (ankle) inactive, Sneed will step into an even larger role in the secondary along with Roger McCreary, Amani Hooker and Xavier Woods.