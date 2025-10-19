default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Sneed (quadriceps) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com reports.

Sneed was taken to the locker room in the third quarter, and medical staff have determined that the cornerback's quadriceps injury is too severe for him to return to Sunday's contest. Darrell Baker will see more snaps at outside corner in Sneed's absence.

More News