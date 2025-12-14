Titans' Lloyd Cushenberry: Good to go for Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cushenberry (foot) is active for Sunday's game against San Francisco.
Cushenberry will return to action after missing Tennessee's past two contests. He should retake his role as the Titans' starting center.
