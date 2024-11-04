Coach Brian Callahan said Monday that Cushenberry will be placed on injured reserve due to the Achilles injury he sustained during Sunday's game versus the Patriots, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

It's anticipated that Cushenberry will have to miss the rest of the season as he tends to the injury, so his coach's statement Monday doesn't come as much of a surprise. If Dillon Radunz (foot) is available, he'll likely start at center in Week 10 against the Chargers. If not, Corey Levin would probably be the next man up.