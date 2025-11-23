Titans' Lloyd Cushenberry: Leaves game with foot injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cushenbery (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Cushenberry sustained the injury in the fourth quarter and doesn't appear likely to return given the stage of the game. Veteran Corey Levin has taken over at center.
