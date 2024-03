Cushenberry is slated to sign a contract with the Titans on Wednesday, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Details of Cushenberry's new contract are not yet known, but his addition to Tennessee's roster should bolster their offensive line, which struggled in 2023. A four-year starter in Denver, the LSU product will likely take over at center for Aaron Brewer, who started all 17 games at the position for the Titans last season.