Tennessee activated Cushenberry (Achilles) from the active/PUP list Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Cushenberry suffered an Achilles injury in Week 9 of last season and missed the remainder of the campaign. He has since been rehabbing and is now cleared to return to practice. Head coach Brian Callahan said Monday that the team will ease Cushenberry back and that the veteran center will initially be limited to individual work. Callahan added that the Titans are optimistic that Cushenberry is on the right track.