Cushenberry (foot) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Cushenberry missed the past two games with a foot injury suffered in Tennessee's Week 12 loss to Seattle. The 28-year-old finished the week as a full participant, which is a positive sign for Sunday's matchup against San Francisco. If he is unable to play, Corey Levin will continue to start in his place.