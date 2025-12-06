Titans' Lloyd Cushenberry: Sidelined for second straight
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cushenberry (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.
Cushenberry will miss his second straight game with a foot injury, leaving Corey Levin to start at center. Cushenberry did manage to turn in a limited practice Friday, so he could have a chance to return for the Titans' Week 15 matchup against the 49ers.
More News
-
Titans' Lloyd Cushenberry: Missing Week 13•
-
Titans' Lloyd Cushenberry: Leaves game with foot injury•
-
Titans' Lloyd Cushenberry: Off PUP list after passing physical•
-
Titans' Lloyd Cushenberry: Aiming for some practice this week•
-
Titans' Lloyd Cushenberry: Placed on the PUP list•
-
Titans' Lloyd Cushenberry: Will be ready for camp•