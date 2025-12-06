default-cbs-image
Cushenberry (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Cushenberry will miss his second straight game with a foot injury, leaving Corey Levin to start at center. Cushenberry did manage to turn in a limited practice Friday, so he could have a chance to return for the Titans' Week 15 matchup against the 49ers.

