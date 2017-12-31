Ryan (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jason Wolf of the Tennessean reports.

Ryan will suit up for the Titans' season finale, despite failing to practice throughout the week. If the starting cornerback suffers any sort of setback, expect Brice McCain and Kalan Reed to see increased roles across from rookie Adoree' Jackson.

