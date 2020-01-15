Play

Ryan (illness) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Ryan has been instrumental to the team's unexpected postseason run, as he recorded a pick-six in the wild-card win over the Patriots and helped slow down Lamar Jackson on the ground in the divisional round. It would be a major loss for the Titans if he can't kick the illness by Sunday's AFC championship versus the Chiefs.

