Titans' Logan Ryan: Battling illness Wednesday
Ryan (illness) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Ryan has been instrumental to the team's unexpected postseason run, as he recorded a pick-six in the wild-card win over the Patriots and helped slow down Lamar Jackson on the ground in the divisional round. It would be a major loss for the Titans if he can't kick the illness by Sunday's AFC championship versus the Chiefs.
