Ryan recorded 113 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four interceptions across 16 games for the Titans in 2019.

Ryan took a big step forward in his third season with Tennessee, leading the team in tackles and posting his highest interception total since the 2016 campaign. He primarily played in the slot, limiting top receivers such as Jarvis Landry, Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore throughout the season. As a result of his resurgent performance, Ryan could be in for a big payday as he is set to hit free agency for the second time of his career.