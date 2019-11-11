Titans' Logan Ryan: Big impact in win
Ryan tallied 13 tackles, one tackle for a loss and three passes defensed in the team's Week 10 win over the Chiefs.
Ryan was the team leader with 13 tackles and three passes defensed. He's already set a career-best mark with 15 pass breakups through 10 contests this season. However, he will also have the chance to surpass 100 tackles for the first time in a season, already tallying 74.
