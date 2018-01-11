Titans' Logan Ryan: Cleared to play
Ryan (ankle) doesn't appear on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Patriots.
Ryan, who originally injured his ankle in Week 15, has been able to play in each of the last two games. Coupled with the fact he was a full participant in Thursday's practice, there shouldn't be any concern over his impending availability.
