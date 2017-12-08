Titans' Logan Ryan: Clears concussion protocol
Ryan formally cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Friday and will play Sunday against the Cardinals, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
After Ryan took part in all drills during Thursday's practice, the cornerback was considered close to being lifted from the protocol. He'll now receive the green light to play Week 14 after gaining clearance from an independent neurologist, setting him up for a full slate of snaps against Arizona's Blaine Gabbert-led passing attack. Ryan has yet to record an interception this season, but has 11 pass breakups to go with 52 tackles in 12 games.
