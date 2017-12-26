Titans' Logan Ryan: Could return in Week 17
Coach Mike Mularkey hopes Ryan (ankle) will return to practice by the end of the week and return to the lineup Sunday against the Jaguars, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Ryan has accumulated two straight DNPs due to the ankle issue suffered in Week 14 against San Francisco, His potential return Sunday would be a boon for a secondary that surrendered 301 yards and four touchdowns through the air against Jared Goff and the Rams in Week 16. His statsu should be update further as the week progresses.
