Titans' Logan Ryan: Defends two passes in win
Ryan defended two passes to go along with three solo tackles in Monday's win over the Colts.
Ryan's outing brings his passes defended total up to five on the season. The starting cornerback was one of three Titans to see all 58 defensive snaps.
More News
-
Patriots' Logan Ryan: Signs three-year deal with Titans•
-
Patriots' Logan Ryan: Leads team in tackles•
-
Patriots' Logan Ryan: Notches 17 tackles in Sunday loss•
-
Patriots' Logan Ryan: Sees plenty of snaps in 2015•
-
Patriots' Logan Ryan: Busy night Monday•
-
Logan Ryan records two INTs in Week 16 win•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Run to DMC
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire; Dropometer
Another promising week of Waiver Wire running backs, but finding an Aaron Rodgers replacement...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...