Ryan recorded eight tackles, one sack, one tackle for a loss and an interception in Week 8 against the Buccaneers.

Ryan provided the game-clinching interception, picking off Jameis Winston with 26 seconds left in the game. He also added a sack and has recorded at least eight tackles in five of eight contests this season. Overall, Ryan has provided plenty of splash plays halfway through the season, accruing 3.5 sacks to go along with three interceptions.