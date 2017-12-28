Titans' Logan Ryan: Does not practice Wednesday
Ryan (ankle) was a non-participant at the Titans' practice Wednesday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Ryan has missed two consecutive games and isn't starting off Week 17 as one would hope, although earlier this week coach Mike Mularky expressed optimism the cornerback would return to practice by the end of the week. The 26-year-old would provide a significant boost to the Titans defense, if he is able to make a return for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.
