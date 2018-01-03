Ryan didn't participate in Wednesday's practice due to an illness, Jason Wolf of the Tennessean reports.

Ryan was bothered by an ankle injury prior to the Titans' Week 17 tilt against the Jaguars, but an illness is affecting his practice workload at this point. The issue shouldn't keep him out of Saturday's wild-card game against the Chiefs, however.

