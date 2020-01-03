Ryan recorded four tackles and a sack in the team's Week 17 win over the Texans.

Ryan set a new career-high for sacks in a single-season, with his total in 2019 reaching 4.5. He also finished the campaign with a 113 tackles, his first time surpassing the century mark. Though his focus will remain on winning the team's first-round playoff matchup against the Patriots, Ryan could be in for a big payday as he's set to be a free agent at the conclusion of the campaign.