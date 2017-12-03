Ryan was evaluated for a concussion in Week 13's matchup against the Texans, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reports.

Ryan took a big hit during Sunday's game that prompted entry into the concussion protocol. As arguably the Titans' best cover corner, Ryan's absence for an extended period of time would hurt a Tennessee pass defense that already ranks in the bottom third in passing touchdowns surrendered this season.

