Titans' Logan Ryan: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Ryan was evaluated for a concussion in Week 13's matchup against the Texans, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reports.
Ryan took a big hit during Sunday's game that prompted entry into the concussion protocol. As arguably the Titans' best cover corner, Ryan's absence for an extended period of time would hurt a Tennessee pass defense that already ranks in the bottom third in passing touchdowns surrendered this season.
