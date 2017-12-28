Ryan (ankle) was a non-participant at the Titans' practice Wednesday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Ryan has missed two consecutive games and isn't starting off Week 17 as hoped, despite head coach Mike Mularkey expressing optimism earlier this week that the cornerback would return to practice. The 26-year-old would provide a significant boost to the Titans defense if he's able to get back on the field Sunday against the Jaguars.