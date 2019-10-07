Ryan made nine tackles (seven solo) and a sack in Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Bills.

This was Ryan's highest tackle total of the year and his first sack since the season opener. The sacks are a flaky fantasy stat considering they depend on the Titans sending him on a corner blitz, but this is the second straight game where Ryan has posted eight or more tackles.

