Titans' Logan Ryan: Full participant Thursday
Ryan (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
While Ryan has not officially cleared the league's concussion protocol, the fact that he was able to put a full practice together Thursday suggests that he should be more than ready by Sunday. Look for Ryan to be a full go Sunday as one of the Titans' starting corners.
