Ryan (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

While Ryan has not officially cleared the league's concussion protocol, the fact that he was able to put a full practice together Thursday suggests that he should be more than ready by Sunday. Look for Ryan to be a full go Sunday as one of the Titans' starting corners.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop