Ryan recorded four tackles (one solo), two passes defensed and an interception across 72 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Colts.

Two weeks, two interceptions for the veteran Ryan, who picked off Jacoby Brissett at the end of the second quarter. He also played in 100 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday. He'll look to continue his interception streak on Thursday against Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars.