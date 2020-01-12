Play

Ryan notched 13 tackles (nine solo) and a defended pass during Saturday's playoff win over the Ravens.

Ryan's outstanding performance as a run stopper was pivotal in containing Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, a development which paved the way for Tennessee's AFC divisional-round victory. The veteran cornerback also recorded a pick-six during last week's wild-card win over the Patriots, and he'll look to keep up the momentum in next Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus either the Texans or Chiefs.

More News
Our Latest Stories