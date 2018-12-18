Ryan (lower leg) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Ryan suffered a broken left fibula during Sunday's 17-0 win over the Giants, and will miss the remainder of the season on injured reserve. The 27-year-old has played 95 percent of the Titans' defensive snaps at right cornerback this season, so expect Adoree' Jackson, Malcolm Butler and LeShaun Sims all to benefit from increased defensive roles in Ryan's absence.

