Ryan tallied 11 tackles in Monday's 34-17 loss to the Texans.

Ryan led the team in tackles in a disappointing loss, though he failed to record any other statistic in the effort. While he is set to surpass his 62-tackle effort from the 2017 season, Ryan has disappointed with his coverage stats, failing to record an interception while tallying only five passes defensed through 11 games.

