Ryan recorded 10 tackles (three solo) and one defended pass during Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Panthers.

Ryan notched a season-high tackle total versus Carolina. He's made 61 tackles across nine games, in addition to 3.5 sacks, making him a strong option in IDP formats. He's set for a favorable matchup against the Chiefs in Week 10.

