Titans' Logan Ryan: Makes full recovery
Ryan (lower leg) was a full participant during Sunday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Ryan had been rehabbing from a broken left fibula he suffered in mid-December, but was able to make a healthy return for camp. Per Wyatt, the 28-year-old was extremely active during Sunday's session, coming up to stuff the run and showcasing his coverage skills. Ryan is coming off 78 tackles and four sacks during 2018, and should be large part of a fierce secondary in Tennessee heading into next season.
