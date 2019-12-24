Play

Ryan recorded seven solo tackles and one defended pass during Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Saints.

Ryan leads the cornerback position with 109 tackles across 15 contests, having already well surpassed his previous career-high mark of 76 stops. He'll look to keep his momentum going during Week 17's must-win tilt against the Texans.

