Titans' Logan Ryan: Makes seven stops in loss
Ryan recorded seven solo tackles and one defended pass during Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Saints.
Ryan leads the cornerback position with 109 tackles across 15 contests, having already well surpassed his previous career-high mark of 76 stops. He'll look to keep his momentum going during Week 17's must-win tilt against the Texans.
